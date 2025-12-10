Meet Katrina Blackwell, the first female commissioner in Chester Police Department history

The Chester Police Department in Delaware County appointed its first female commissioner in its history Wednesday night.

With the help of her two kids and the mayor, Katrina Blackwell was named the Chester Police Department's Commissioner.

The moment is not lost on Blackwell, who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia just before the council meeting started.

"I am Commissioner Katrina Blackwell. The first African American female commissioner in the history of the Chester Police Department," Blackwell said with a smile.

The commissioner grew up in Chester. She even started her career here more than 20 years ago.

"I'm one of those always at your disposal commissioners. It's not always a good thing, but being raised here and still living here, everybody knows how to contact me," Blackwell said.

In 2004, Blackwell joined the Chester Police Department.

She has served as a corporal/detective, sergeant, and since earlier this year, interim commissioner.

"The biggest challenges, as far as the city, is what a lot of inner cities are dealing with," Blackwell said. "Economics, you know, we're a city in receivership and all these other things but more importantly as a community, it's important that we all become a part of the solution."

The honor, though, is much more than a formality for the longtime dedicated officer. Blackwell hopes her history making journey inspires neighbors in the community.

"Don't let anybody convince you that you shouldn't be there," she said. "Because there's room at the table."