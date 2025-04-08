Philadelphia High School for Girls' principal among honorees for Distinguished Principal Leadership award

It's that time of year again — a chance to celebrate excellence and leadership in education. The Lindback Foundation is honoring seven outstanding administrators in the Philadelphia School District with its annual distinguished principal award.

Philadelphia High School for Girls Principal KaTiedra Argro is among the honorees, whose focus is reviving enrollment at one of the city's most historic and prestigious institutions.

"When you lead with your heart and passion — and you show that you put students first," Argro said.

That's the winning combination and focus drive that Argro brings. She's determined to bring new life to Philadelphia High School for Girls.

"I walk these halls every day. This institution saved my life," Argro said.

And now, she's paying it forward.

With over 20 years in education, Argro understands the challenges many of her students face.

"As African American women... we're judged or looked at in a specific way, so I always teach them to be authentically themselves," Argro said.

After just eight months as principal, Argro's impact was recognized with a surprise assembly — celebrating her selection as one of seven distinguished principals.

The Lindback Award also includes a $20,000 stipend for her school — funds she hopes will help restore enrollment to its former heights.

"I want to increase enrollment and get the school back to the top three in Philadelphia — like it was when I went here," Argro said.

She's a proud member of the class of '99. Her old high school senior photo is on display in the front office.

"I'd tell my 18-year-old self to keep pushing, to always have tenacity and to always believe in herself," Argro said.

A message she still lives by and passes on to her students while living out the school's motto: "She conquers who conquers herself."

Later this month, 60 teachers will also be recognized for their service within the Philadelphia School District.