Meet the woman making move-in day at Widener University feel like home

With the first day of classes quickly approaching, colleges across the Delaware Valley are welcoming students back to campus. At Widener University, "Move-In Day" is more than just hauling boxes — it's a moment when students and families begin to feel they belong.

At the heart of that experience is Kate Royer, Widener's Campus Visit Coordinator, whose warm welcome and sparkling personality have become a tradition of their own.

CBS News Philadelphia

The visitor center in Muller Hall is the first stop for most prospective students. It's where they decide if Widener feels like the right fit.

"We definitely want them to leave here feeling like they could move here and belong," Royer said.

From greeting families with folders and coffee to setting up personalized tours, Royer keeps the experience intentional and comforting.

"Walking into an admissions office can be intimidating — then they see Kate," said Courtney Hoover Kelly, Executive Director of Admissions.

She also trains and mentors 70–80 student ambassadors like Gabrielle, who provide campus tours tailored to each student's major.

"We try to split groups up by major so they get a more personalized tour," Gabrielle explained.

Lori Ann, a current Widener student, toured the campus ten times before enrolling. She says the one-on-one connection with her student ambassador made her decision feel right. Another ambassador, Ava, transferred to Widener after struggling elsewhere. Her mother said Royer helped her find her footing — and a place to belong.

Royer calls herself "a lifer," and that sense of dedication shows — especially during move-in day, when her sequin jacket makes its annual appearance.

"If you see a gold one one day, you'll see a blue one the next," she said, noting that with two move-in days ahead, she'll be wearing both.

As the Widener Class of 2029 arrives, Royer has one message: "Go Pride."