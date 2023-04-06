Watch CBS News
Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes acting debut on latest episode of 'Fire Country'

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

The crews of "Fire Country" respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo.

fire-country-kane-brown.jpg
Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes acting debut on Fire Country. CBS

Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients. This episode is written by Tia Napolitano and David Gould and directed by Bill Purple. 

"Fire Country" airs Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.  

First published on April 6, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

