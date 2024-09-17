Kamala Harris visits Philadelphia for interview with National Association of Black Journalists

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon as WHYY and the National Association of Black Journalists hosted an invitation-only conversation with the Democratic presidential nominee.

In a 45-minute interview, Harris stuck to policy discussions, and addressed key issues affecting Black families, including the economy, childcare and housing.

"Part of my approach is understanding the obstacles that traditionally and currently exist to allow any, including Black men, be able to achieve economic wealth," Harris said.

When asked if Americans are better off than four years ago, Harris acknowledged there is still work to be done but expressed optimism about the future.

"I do believe that I offer a new generation of leadership for our country," Harris said.

The special event was attended by a select group of NABJ members and dozens of journalism students.

Lauren Morris, a junior at Temple University, said she found Harris' stance on gun control particularly insightful.

"We're starting to see some clear answers from her side," Morris said.

"Harris reiterated many of the things she's already stated about her platform, but for the students to hear, it might be a good way to get them involved in voting and in politics," Dr. Gloria Walton, the first lady of Cheyney University, said.

With less than 50 days until Election Day, this marks Harris' third media interview since becoming the presidential nominee.

The interview served as a makeup for her absence at the NABJ convention in July, where former President Donald Trump appeared for a similar interview in Chicago.

"It shows how much she cares, and I really appreciate that," Jacqueline Watkins, a junior at Cheyney University, said.