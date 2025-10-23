Neighbors and strangers share food, gifts and support with family of Kada Scott

People from Philadelphia and beyond are coming together this week to support the family of Kada Scott, showing compassion through donations, prayers and acts of kindness.

City Councilmember Anthony Phillips' office is spearheading the effort, collecting items to help the family during this difficult time.

At 1514 Wadsworth Avenue, neighbors have been dropping off food, gift cards, and other essentials to lift up the Scott family. The response has been deeply rooted in faith and a sense of community.

"It was important for me to come because I felt led to when I heard the story," said Veronica Blue, a Cheltenham Township resident.

Scott, 23, was kidnapped and killed in early October before her body was found near a vacant school in East Germantown. Keon King has been charged with murder and other offenses in connection with her death.

For Blue, helping the Scott family is more than just a donation; it's a mission guided by her faith.

"I just felt like I know her, her spirit. So I wanted to come and donate and help this family," she said.

The loss of Kada Scott has sent waves of heartbreak through the city, especially in East Germantown, where her story has touched many. Blue said her faith helps her stand strong and offer support to a grieving family.

"I'm a woman of God and I prayed for this young lady," she said.

Blue is not alone. Dozens of other community members, including Mt. Airy resident Cecelia Scott, are also stepping in to help.

"I have a grandson about her age and the fact that she was going to college, and it was so sad that we felt whatever we could do," Cecelia Scott said. "You feel helpless at a time like that."

Phillips' office is accepting donations all week. Neighbors can drop off items between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday, with Saturday morning also available for donations.

"We don't know you, but we love you still. We pray that you will be OK," Cecilia Scott said. "Just know that we're all standing strong for you."