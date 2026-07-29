Consumers feeling the pinch from growing number of "junk fees"

From concert tickets to utility bills, many consumers say the price they see is not always the price they pay.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Rue Landau joined the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast to discuss the growing concern over so-called "junk fees," the extra charges that are often added during online transactions.

"People really think that they shouldn't have to pay to pay," Landau said. "They shouldn't have to pay another fee to pay the bill or to get the tickets online."

Landau said transparency is key, arguing consumers should know exactly what fees they're being charged before completing a purchase.

"The consumer absolutely deserves to know what they're being charged so they can make decisions," she said.

Landau recently introduced legislation to curb junk fees in the city by requiring businesses to disclose fees up front and prove "cost justification" for fees they wish to keep. The proposal also mandates online payment portals have at least one option that involves no additional fees, like an ACH or bank transfer.

Standard credit card processing fees, which retailers must pay to credit card companies, would not be banned under the bill.

Critics have previously argued measures banning these fees will increase costs elsewhere for consumers.

Recently, Ticketmaster was found to have eliminated fees to comply with new federal rules, but the company then raised the cost of different fees in a number of its venues to ensure it didn't lose money, The Guardian reported.

You can watch the full episode of the In Your Corner podcast and find new episodes posted Wednesdays on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.

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