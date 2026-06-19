Juneteenth screening of "Harriet" kicks off Philadelphia movie series: "It just makes my soul feel great"

Dozens of history buffs and cinefiles gathered in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood to not only celebrate Juneteenth but also its history.

Independence Hall served as an open-air movie theater Friday for the start of Movies on the Mall, an outdoor movie series that allows guests to enjoy a film under the stars on the lawn of one of most historic places in the country.

"This is one of the things that make me proud to live in this city, moments like this, cultural opportunities like this," Dennis Schmieder said.

The movie series is a part of the city's America 250 celebrations, featuring five movies every month through mid Oct.

Fittingly, the Juneteenth screening featured "Harriet," a biopic about Harriet Tubman.

Each film is tied to the themes and history of Independence Mall, and guests say the screening made the experience even more meaningful.

"It just makes my soul feel great. I think it was a good idea to play this movie on this day," Sakeena Myrick.

The screening comes as a panel of federal appellate judges gave the Trump administration the green light to replace slavery exhibits at the President's House in Philadelphia.

As the city gets closer to America's 250th birthday, the movie night was not only a great way to celebrate but to also learn about the country's history.

"This is an important weekend and an important celebration for us to remember a lot of things. To remember our history and to realize we do have a future." Marifa Winfree.