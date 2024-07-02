Gin Blossoms, fireworks and a patriotic light display. How Camden is celebrating 4th of July in 2024.

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A staple of "Summer Hits of the 90s" playlists, fireworks and a light display. Camden County workers spent Tuesday beautifying Wiggins Waterfront Park ahead of the 26th annual Freedom Festival, which features 90s band Gin Blossoms.

On Tuesday, Camden County workers spent the afternoon preparing the grounds of the Camden Waterfront for the 26th annual Freedom Festival. The July 3 event, which is free to attend, kicks off at 5 p.m. at Wiggins Waterfront Park and goes until 10 p.m.

On the main stage, attendees will be able to hear a concert from local singer Tara Hendricks at 6 p.m. and the headliner, Gin Blossoms, at 8 p.m.

"It's going to be a great night — it always is," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.

Cappelli said they are expecting between 20,000 and 30,000 people.

"The folks that come here are all along the waterfront, from the bridge to the battleship," he said. "There's no better view. The fireworks, the skyline, the battleship, it all adds to the ambiance of the night."

The event is a collaboration between the county and the City of Camden.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen said he's excited to create an opportunity for fellowship among community members.

"When you're an adult, Fourth of July celebrations take you back to when you were a kid," Carstarphen said. "When you're a kid, it's something you hold onto that you'll be talking about when you get older."

For the first time this year, there will be a patriotic light display on the Ben Franklin Bridge, put on by the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA). At 9:20 p.m., a representative for DRPA will be on the stage in Wiggins Park and will count down and then flip a switch to illuminate the bridge. Then, fireworks will follow.

"I always say, just take it in," Carstarphen said. "Take this atmosphere in. It's unlike any other place around this region. We have the view, I'll tell you that. I think we have the best fireworks in the region."