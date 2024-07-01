Atlantic City leaders and businesses prepare for crowds ahead of 4th of July holiday

Atlantic City prepares for influx of visitors for 4th of July holiday

Atlantic City prepares for influx of visitors for 4th of July holiday

Atlantic City prepares for influx of visitors for 4th of July holiday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — With the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, many families are expected to head down the Atlantic City Expressway to their favorite shore town.

At Atlantic City's Boardwalk Gifts and Souvenirs, owner Raza Khan said the stakes are high for the holiday.

"This is the most important day of the year actually, and the thing is that it's a very patriotic holiday and brings out all the people," Khan said. "They enjoy the beaches and the boardwalk, and we also do good business as well."

He says he's already stocked up on extra items from wholesalers to prepare for the holiday crowds.

"As long as the weather cooperates, it would be a very good four-day weekend," Khan said.

Christopher Brzyski's family plans to spend the whole week in Atlantic City.

"The kids love Atlantic City, so we had to come down and celebrate for the holiday weekend," Brzyski said. "They love digging for crabs and I like to gamble."

Atlantic City leaders are not planning to gamble on the safety of locals and visitors.

Police Chief James Sarkos said the department now has more than 50 officers dedicated to patrolling areas around the boardwalk.

"Our full-time officers bring a wealth of experience and expertise, allowing them to handle situations with a level of proficiency and competence that significantly enhances our overall effectiveness," Sarkos said.

Khan said he and other business owners have noticed the increased police presence.

"Our police department, ACPD, is really doing a good job," Khan said. "This year, they have provided a lot of security on the boardwalk."

Mayor Marty Small said he expects a great week for the city.

"We used to major events. We used to big crowds," Small said. "This is what we do. We do this all day, every day."