Judy Woodruff, David Rubenstein named 35th annual Liberty Medal recipients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Judy Woodruff and David Rubenstein were chosen as the 35th annual Liberty Medal recipients by the National Constitution Center.

The award was created to give to individuals or organizations who helped bring the benefits of liberty to people worldwide.

Woodruff has defended First Amendment freedoms throughout her career as a journalist. She co-founded the International Women's Media Foundation and has continuously advocated for women in journalism. She currently focuses on her newest project, "America at a Crossroads," which focuses on how to heal and understand divisions within the United States.

Rubenstein, the co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group, has made efforts to restore and preserve national monuments. He also preserved documents and participated in collection projects.

Rubenstein is a trustee of the National Constitution Center and serves as chairman on various boards, including the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Gallery of Art.

"Judy Woodruff and David Rubenstein have convened and inspired conversations across America about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution," National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a news release. "As we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, their work is a model of civil dialogue and civic education about the past, present, and future of the American Idea."

The Liberty Medal Prize is $100,000. It is sponsored by Lubert and Pamela Estadt.

Previous winners include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Sen. John McCain, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the Dalai Lama and Malala Yousafzai.

The award ceremony is planned for Oct. 27.