Phillies' J.T. Realmuto leaves game early with bruised foot as Robbie Ray halts San Francisco's losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left the game early with an injury and starter Cristopher Sánchez gave up 11 hits as the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing skid at home Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

Robbie Ray and two relievers combined on a four-hitter as Giants beat the Phillies 6-0.

Matt Chapman and rookie catcher Daniel Susac each had three hits for the Giants. Luis Arraez drove in two runs to help San Francisco (4-8) avoid matching its worst start since 2015.

Realmuto went down with a bruised foot in the second inning and Sánchez (1-1) was tagged for four runs — two earned — with six strikeouts in five innings. The left-hander had allowed one run in his first two starts.

After Realmuto left the game, Rafael Marchán took over behind the plate.

San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman, left, reacts after hitting an RBI double next to Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Dylan Moore during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Jeff Chiu / AP

The Giants' Ray (2-1) was steady all night, permitting three hits over 6 2/3 innings. The veteran lefty struck out seven and walked three.

Ryan Walker got four outs and pitched out of two-on jams in the seventh and eighth. Keaton Winn worked a perfect ninth as the Giants teamed up for their first shutout this season.

With two outs in the fifth, Chapman doubled over the lead of leaping left fielder Otto Kemp as Susac scored.

Pinch-hitter Jung Hoo Lee had a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Susac added a two-run triple in the eighth.

The 24-year-old Susac is 6 for 7 with a walk in two major league games. He became the first major leaguer to begin his career 5 for 5 since Ted Cox of the Boston Red Sox in 1977. The streak ended with a flyout in the sixth.

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.18 ERA) opposes RHP Tyler Mahle (0-2, 7.00) in the series finale Wednesday.