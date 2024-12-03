Mom who lost son to gun violence in Philadelphia finds healing in Joy of Sharing campaign: "Helping is my call now"

Mom who lost son to gun violence in Philadelphia finds healing in Joy of Sharing campaign

One Northeast Philadelphia mother is sharing why the Joy of Sharing campaign is a bright spot during this difficult holiday season.

Jannette Santiago relives the memory of her son Oscar's murder as vividly as if it were yesterday. A year later, it's still fresh in her mind, but becomes more vivid close to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It was Nov. 22, two days before Thanksgiving," she said. "And it has been like a nightmare."

Oscar was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Northeast Philadelphia, the result of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor, Jannette said.

"When my son turned around, the guy walked down and he shot him in front of his door," she explained.

Jannette's home is filled with images of Oscar, who was just 33 years old when he was killed. Pictures, posters and candles are a constant vigil to honor his memory.

"My son got murdered the day before Thanksgiving. How can I celebrate?" Jannette said. "The joy of the holiday is off in my heart."

Despite the struggle to find joy in the season as it brings to mind her loss, Janette found a place of refuge and healing with Mothers In Charge, a group of moms who have lost children and loved ones to gun violence.

She also finds love and light in the eyes of her 4-year-old grandson Amar, who lost his uncle Oscar far too early in his young life. Jannette is extremely grateful that kids like Amar will have toys under the tree this holiday season because of the Salvation Army's Joy of Sharing campaign.

"Kids don't understand, like Amar – all he knows is that Uncle Oscar's in heaven, you know," Jannette said. "But nobody knows what they think or how they feel or how they hurt and bringing them joy in the holidays. It'll be something nice and for Mother's In Charge to help out, you know I'm part of the helping hand."

"Amar still will get his toys and everything, but if we could help all the parents that are going to struggle through this…then it's nice," Jannette said. "Helping is my call now."

More about the Joy of Sharing campaign

We exist to make our communities a better place to live, and that is why CBS News Philadelphia is once again hoping to make the holiday season a little brighter for families around our region through our Joy of Sharing campaign.

Your toy donations will benefit the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit that supports families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at CBS Philadelphia or head to CBSPhiladelphia.com/JOS for more dropoff locations and information.