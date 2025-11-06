Watch CBS News
Journey making 4 stops in Pennsylvania, 2 in New Jersey on 2026 "Final Frontier" tour

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

It looks like Journey will see the lights go down in the city a few more times before calling it quits.

The rock band announced show dates for the 2026 "Final Frontier" tour on Thursday, and the 60-city list includes four stops in Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey.

Journey shows in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2026

Here's where and when you can see Journey in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

  • February 28: Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • March 2: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • March 5: Trenton, New Jersey
  • May 23: Atlantic City, New Jersey
  • May 27: State College, Pennsylvania
  • June 11: Allentown, Pennsylvania

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

