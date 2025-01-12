Man arrested for roommate's murder, dismembering body found dead inside Pennsylvania jail cell

A man who was charged with criminal homicide in May 2024 in connection with his roommate's death was found dead in his cell by Lehigh County Jail staff on Saturday, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan identified the inmate as 34-year-old Joshua Moser, of Slatington, Pennsylvania. After Moser was found in an individual jail cell alone, staffers performed life-saving measures and brought him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In May, Pennsylvania State Police said they found 37-year-old David Hittinger's dismembered body scattered in three locations, including a trail, a cemetery and a quarry.

The body of Hittinger, Moser's roommate, was found in Slatington, just 16 miles north of Allentown, Lehigh County. The investigation began after Hittinger's friend called state police saying they hadn't heard from him in some time, Holihan said in May.

Police obtained a warrant and searched Moser's home, where Hittinger had recently moved in as a roommate. Holihan said blood, hair, a saw, a boxcutter, bloody clothing and other evidence were found in Moser's basement

Moser was taken into custody in Monroe County on a parole violation. Holihan said later that night, investigators found dismembered body parts of Hittinger at the Fairview Cemetery.

According to the criminal complaint, Moser admitted to the crime.

Moser's manner of death is being investigated but it appears to be a suicide, according to the DA's office.