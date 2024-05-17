Watch CBS News
Crime

Pennsylvania man accused of murdering roommate, scattering body parts in 3 locations

By Kim Hudson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dismembered body parts found scattered along Pennsylvania hiking trail
Dismembered body parts found scattered in 3 locations along Pennsylvania hiking trail 01:34

SLATINGTON, Pa. (CBS) —  A Pennsylvania man was arrested after state police said they found his roommate's body scattered in three locations, including a trail, a cemetery and a quarry.

Police said 37-year-old David Hittinger's dismembered body was discovered in Slatington, just 15 miles north of Allentown, Pennsylvania. 

pic1-1.jpg
David Hittinger   Elizabeth Hittinger

The concern for Hittinger began Monday when a friend called state police. 

"It was unusual that they had not heard from him in that period of time, [they] expected to hear from him." Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said. "It was his birthday."

That call led to a search the following day of 33-year-old Joshua Moser's home, where investigators said Hittinger recently moved in as a roommate.

"As a result of that search warrant," Holihan said. "Blood, hair, and other evidence were found in the basement of that home."

Holihan said, on Wednesday, investigators found more evidence in the home.

"Items that were recovered included a saw, a boxcutter, more evidence of blood, including bloody clothing," Holihan said.

home.jpg
33-year-old Joshua Moser's home, where investigators said David Hittinger recently moved in as a roommate.  

Authorities found Moser in Monroe County where he was taken into custody on a parole violation. He pleaded guilty in a fatal DUI crash in 2016.

"Later that evening, the discovery was made at the Fairview Cemetery in Slatington," Holihan said. "That discovery was physical evidence. That physical evidence included body parts, dismembered body parts of David Hittinger."

The criminal complaint says Moser has admitted to the crime. Investigators did not release a motive.

Kim Hudson

Kim Hudson joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in May 2023 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist. She was most recently an anchor, host and reporter in her hometown of St. Louis.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 6:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

