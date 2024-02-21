Watch CBS News
Local News

Skill-based gambling machines would be restricted under proposed Philadelphia City Council bill

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Council proposes new bill that would ban skill game machines
Philadelphia City Council proposes new bill that would ban skill game machines 00:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A proposed Philadelphia City Council bill wants to crack down on casino-style video games, typically found in convenience stores.

Bill No. 240010, sponsored by 10 councilmembers, was introduced in January and the subject of a Committee on Public Safety hearing Tuesday. Some city councilmembers claim the machines often lead to crime.

The proposed legislation would ban gambling and skill games unless they are regulated by the commonwealth.

The bill reads, "It shall be unlawful for a business to operate any casino-style or skill game that accepts cash payment for the chance of a cash reward and is not otherwise regulated by the State of Pennsylvania."

Under the proposed bill, any unauthorized businesses caught breaking the rule would be fined $1,000 per machine.

Some exceptions in the proposal bill include:

Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Nina Ahmad, Anthony Phillips, Jeffery Young Jr., Cindy Bass, Jamie Gauthier, Mark Squilla, Jim Harrity and Rue Landau are sponsoring the bill.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.