Skill-based gambling machines would be restricted under proposed Philadelphia City Council bill

Philadelphia City Council proposes new bill that would ban skill game machines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A proposed Philadelphia City Council bill wants to crack down on casino-style video games, typically found in convenience stores.

Bill No. 240010, sponsored by 10 councilmembers, was introduced in January and the subject of a Committee on Public Safety hearing Tuesday. Some city councilmembers claim the machines often lead to crime.

The proposed legislation would ban gambling and skill games unless they are regulated by the commonwealth.

The bill reads, "It shall be unlawful for a business to operate any casino-style or skill game that accepts cash payment for the chance of a cash reward and is not otherwise regulated by the State of Pennsylvania."

Under the proposed bill, any unauthorized businesses caught breaking the rule would be fined $1,000 per machine.

Some exceptions in the proposal bill include:

Facilities licensed and defined in the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, 4 Pa.C.S § 1103

Businesses licensed to sell alcohol with 20 or more seats and open for regular use by customers for food and drink

Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Nina Ahmad, Anthony Phillips, Jeffery Young Jr., Cindy Bass, Jamie Gauthier, Mark Squilla, Jim Harrity and Rue Landau are sponsoring the bill.