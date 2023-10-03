Josh Kruger murder: Police ID person of interest in killing of Philadelphia journalist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person of interest has been identified in the murder of Josh Kruger, the Philly journalist and activist who was shot and killed in his Point Breeze home, Philadelphia police said on Tuesday.

Police declined to provide any additional information on the person of interest.

Kruger was fatally shot inside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The 39-year-old was shot seven times and pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, police said.

The news of Kruger's death left friends and local officials devastated.

Kruger, who wrote for outlets like the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper and other publications, overcame homelessness and addiction to work for five years in city government. He handled Mayor Jim Kenney's social media and served as he communications director for the city's Office of Homeless Services.

Kenney said in a statement on Monday that he was "shocked and saddened" by Kruger's death.

"[Kruger] cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing," Kenney said in a statement. "Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him."

The DA's LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee said Kruger never stopped fighting for Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community.

Kendall Stephens, who was a friend and neighbor of Kruger's, said he was a force for change who lived out the words he wrote to give voice to the voiceless.

"When I was a victim of a hate crime, he was one of the first people to be neighborly and come over and provide support. Kind words. At that time I feared for my safety. I feared people would come back again," Stephens said.