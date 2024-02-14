Joseph Bologna, ex-Philadelphia police staff inspector, not guilty of 2020 assault of protester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A jury found Joseph Bologna, a former staff inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department, not guilty in less than 30 minutes, Wednesday of striking a Temple University student with a metal baton during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

Bologna was acquitted of possession of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime, according to court documents.

Court documents show aggravated assault charges were previously dismissed.

Bologna was arrested in June 2020 after video circulated online showing a Philadelphia police officer in a white shirt hitting a protester with a baton near his head during protests near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.

Bologna was later identified as the officer in the video. The victim was identified as Evan Gorski.

A municipal judge dismissed the initial simple assault and other charges in January 2021. The charges were later refiled a month later.

In November 2022, prosecutors sought to have a felony aggravated assault charge reinstated.