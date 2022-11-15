Watch CBS News
Prosecutors want charge against Joseph Bologna reinstated

Former high-ranking member of Philly Police Department back in court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former high-ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is back in court Tuesday. Joseph Bologna is accused of assaulting a protestor during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. 

He was arrested in June 2020 after video circulated showing the former staff inspector hitting a Temple University student in the head.

A judge dismissed initial charges against Bologna in January of 2021. 

Now, prosecutors are arguing a felony aggravated assault charge should be reinstated. 

Oral arguments are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

