Prosecutors want charge against Joseph Bologna reinstated
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former high-ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is back in court Tuesday. Joseph Bologna is accused of assaulting a protestor during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.
He was arrested in June 2020 after video circulated showing the former staff inspector hitting a Temple University student in the head.
A judge dismissed initial charges against Bologna in January of 2021.
Now, prosecutors are arguing a felony aggravated assault charge should be reinstated.
Oral arguments are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.