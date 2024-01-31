Man wanted for taking gun in deadly Philadelphia police shooting in Fairhill arrested: authorities

Philadelphia police commissioner says it will take time to investigate fatal shooting in Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man accused of taking a gun from the crime scene after an officer and man were shot in Philadelphia's Fairhill section last week was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, was taken into custody in the area of Juniper and Race Streets in Center City, police said. He's been charged with violation of the uniform firearms act (VUFA), theft, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Quinones-Mendez was inside a Fairhill corner store at Mascher and Cambria Streets while a scuffle between two Philadelphia police officers and Alexander Spencer turned deadly.

Philadelphia officials released new surveillance video of the incident on Tuesday in an effort to provide more clarity about the shooting.

The video shows the officers approaching a row of gaming machines where Spencer was near on Friday, Jan. 26. The officers appear to ask Spencer and another man to show them their waistbands - and then the officers back Spencer into the machines.

The two officers and Spencer then fall onto the floor in a struggle. Gunshots can be heard in the recorded audio.

Police identified the officer who fired his gun as Officer Raheem Hall. Authorities have yet to identify the officer who was shot. Spencer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after he was shot in the back.

The video also shows Quinones-Mendez appearing to record the incident between Spencer and the officers. In the video, Spencer's gun, police said, got kicked toward Quinones-Mendez and he picked it up walked out the store.

The wounded police officer was released from the hospital on Monday.

The injured officer's partner has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation is active.