Eagles' Jordan Mailata ruled out against Arizona Cardinals with shoulder injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Saturday. Backup tackle Jack Driscoll will likely start at left tackle after he replaced Mailata last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mailata left last week's game on the opening drive with a shoulder injury. He was listed as doubtful before being ruled out.
The Eagles should be getting backup tackle Andre Dillard back soon.
Philadelphia opened the 21-practice window for Dillard to return this week after he suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his foream before the season started.
Luckily for the Eagles, the matchup against the Cardinals works in their favor.
Arizona ranks dead last in sacks this season, despite blitzing at the second highest rate in the league.
