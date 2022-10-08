Eagles' Jordan Mailata ruled out against Arizona Cardinals with shoulder injury

Former Eagle Marcus Smith using his mental health experiences to help others overcome struggles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Saturday. Backup tackle Jack Driscoll will likely start at left tackle after he replaced Mailata last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injury Update: Jordan Mailata's game status has been downgraded to Out and Kyron Johnson's status has been upgraded to No Status from Questionable. https://t.co/hTvn7PmO49 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2022

Mailata left last week's game on the opening drive with a shoulder injury. He was listed as doubtful before being ruled out.

The Eagles should be getting backup tackle Andre Dillard back soon.

Philadelphia opened the 21-practice window for Dillard to return this week after he suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his foream before the season started.

Luckily for the Eagles, the matchup against the Cardinals works in their favor.

Arizona ranks dead last in sacks this season, despite blitzing at the second highest rate in the league.