Jordan Chiles addresses Olympic medal controversy: "I have no words"

Team USA Olympics medal count changes Team USA Olympics medal count changes after Jordan Chiles floor routine controversy 04:20

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has broken her silence after the International Olympic Committee ordered her to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the women's individual floor event during the Paris Olympics.

"I have no words," Chiles wrote on Instagram. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."

After initially placing fifth, Chiles, jumped into third place behind Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade and teammate Simone Biles after an inquiry. Last week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry, ruling that U.S. coach Cecile Landi had made her appeal four seconds too late. This restored the original finishing order, with Romania's Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca Voinea going to third and fourth place, respectively, and Chiles returning to fifth place.

The decision was supported by the International Gymnastics Federation. U.S. Olympic officials said they would appeal, but later said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport informed them the decision could not be reconsidered, despite what USA Gymnastics called "conclusive new evidence" that it said showed Landi making her appeal in time. Chiles has been ordered to return her medal.

The 23-year-old gymnast said "unprompted racially driven attacks" on social media have added "to the heartbreak" of recent days.

"I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many," Chiles wrote. "I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."

The post was shared by teammate Suni Lee, who previously called the decision "completely unacceptable."

USA Gymnastics has vowed to continue to pursue "every possible avenue and appeal process ... to ensure the just scoring, placement and medal award" for Chiles.

Read Chiles' full statement:

I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time. While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful. I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country. I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness. I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are. I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.