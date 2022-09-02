Watch CBS News
Local News

Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee opens first location in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new restaurant opened Friday morning. People are lining up to try out the Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee in Philadelphia. 

It's the fried chicken brand's first location in Pennsylvania and the 85th nationwide. The store is located at 7340 Bustleton Avenue. 

The first 50 customers who spend $50 will get a year's supply of chicken.

Its menu features unique items like peach mango pie and its classic chicken-joy fried chicken. 

Orders can be placed through dine-in, to-go or drive-thru. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.