Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee opens first location in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new restaurant opened Friday morning. People are lining up to try out the Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee in Philadelphia.

It's the fried chicken brand's first location in Pennsylvania and the 85th nationwide. The store is located at 7340 Bustleton Avenue.

The first 50 customers who spend $50 will get a year's supply of chicken.

Its menu features unique items like peach mango pie and its classic chicken-joy fried chicken.

Orders can be placed through dine-in, to-go or drive-thru.