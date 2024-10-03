John's Roast Pork temporarily closed after death of matriarch Vonda Bucci

South Philadelphia sandwich shop John's Roast Pork will be closed until next week after the death of Vonda Bucci, who ran the popular business with her family for decades.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Bucci's children said "while it is hard to imagine a world without her, we are taking comfort in knowing that she is at rest and free from pain."

Bucci, who worked with her husband John Sr. and then her son John Jr. at John's Roast Pork, was 91 years old.

"Mom was a force of nature & her spirit will live on forever. Personally, she was my guiding light and along with my father instilled upon me a tremendous work ethic," John's post continued.

John's Roast Pork is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

According to her obituary, Bucci was born in Philadelphia in 1933 and voted "Most Likely to Succeed in Business" in school. She is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing for Bucci on Oct. 5 at the Church of Saint Monica in Philadelphia from 9-10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Marrow Donor Program.