Woman who claims to be mother of East Lansdowne shooter reveals how fire, shooting started

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- An intense recovery effort is underway at the East Lansdowne, Delaware County, home that burned down after two officers were shot.

So far the remains of three members of the Le family, who were inside the home at the time of the fire and shooting, have been recovered, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said on Thursday. The other three family members are still unaccounted for.

The events that unfolded inside the home on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne are still hard to fathom, and for the woman who says she is the mother of the shooter, it's something she could've never imagined.

Chin Le, who didn't want to speak on camera, says her son is the man who is believed to be behind the shooting and fire. She spoke to CBS Philadelphia using her family doctor, Khan Che, to speak on her behalf.

Che detailed what she told him went on inside the home before she and her husband, Huong Le, escaped.

Ray Strickland: "Did she tell you how they got out?"

"No. No. Suddenly it happened so fast. Nobody knows what's happening. Suddenly he's upset and used the gun," Che said.

Che says Chin Le's son, Khan Le, was in an argument with his 10-year-old nephew before the shooting started.

Chin Le says he shot five people, including three children, before he killed himself.

"Very sad, very sad. That's why I tried to help her," Che said.

The Le family said they moved from Vietnam more than 40 years ago and have been living in East Landsdowne ever since.

Chin Le says her son, Khan Le, was 44 years old, recently divorced and was out of work.

"I asked her about her son, any medical problem? Any mental problem? She says he's OK – completely normal," Che said.