John Dougherty trial: Closing arguments in federal embezzlement case expected Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Closing arguments are expected Monday in the federal embezzlement trial of former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty.

Federal prosecutors claim Dougherty, 63, stole union money and spent it on himself, his friends and his family.

Dougherty, also known as "Johnny Doc," has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, contractor Anthony Massa in federal court reportedly testified that he oversaw thousands of dollars in improvements at the Philadelphia home of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice, work he said was initially paid for by the labor union that the justice's brother led at the time.

The testimony about Justice Kevin Dougherty came during the federal embezzlement trial of his brother.

Kevin Dougherty's lawyer, Courtney Saleski, said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Massa is "an admitted liar."

"In contrast, anyone who knows Justice Dougherty understands his integrity," Saleski said. "The only consistency in his testimony is the spewing of falsehoods attempting to tarnish others while covering for his own felonious behavior."

Massa is the only codefendant to plead guilty in the wide-ranging case accusing top union officials of misusing union dues to pay for personal expenses.

Massa acknowledged that he had not told Kevin Dougherty that Local 98 was paying the bill.

Kevin Dougherty has not been accused of wrongdoing. He was a Philadelphia judge in 2011 and ran successfully for state Supreme Court in 2015. The electricians' union was a major donor to his campaign.

Johnny Doc, the former business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, was convicted of federal bribery charges two years ago, along with former city councilmember Bobby Henon. Dougherty resigned from IBEW Local 98 a day later.

Henon was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in March.