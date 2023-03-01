Ex-Philly councilmember Bobby Henon to be sentenced in bribery case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bobby Henon, a former Philadelphia City Council member and electricians union official, is set to be sentenced in a federal courtroom Wednesday. Henon was convicted in a bribery and corruption scandal.

Federal prosecutors are pushing for up to 10 years in prison for the former city councilmember.

Henon's attorneys are hoping to keep their client out of jail altogether.

Henon served on city council for a decade, representing Northeast Philadelphia as a Democrat.

Before that, Henon was an electrician and political director of the powerful International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, or IBEW 98.

After he was elected to city council, Henon remained on IBEW's payroll, meaning he continued to collect his $70,000 union salary on top of his $140,000 paycheck from serving the city.

That does not violate council rules, but federal prosecutors convinced a jury that Henon's union salary wasn't for legitimate work.

Instead, they say it was a bribe from labor leader John Dougherty, who was trying to use Henon's status on city council to benefit his own personal and professional goals.

Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of 97-112 months for Henon, which is about eight to nine years.

Despite his conviction, Henon's attorneys say he did nothing wrong and they're asking the judge for leniency.

As for Dougherty, he has to wait for two other federal trials against him to play out before he too is sentenced for his role in bribing Henon. Dougherty was convicted along with Henon in November 2021.