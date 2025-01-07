Delaware Gov. John Carney steps down to become Wilmington mayor: Here's how the transition will work.

Delaware Gov. John Carney to step down Tuesday, take office as Wilmington mayor

Gov. John Carney of Delaware will be ending his second term a few weeks early as he looks to get started in a new role.

The 68-year-old Democrat was term-limited and could not run for a third term leading the First State. But his political career isn't over: last spring, he won the primary election to become mayor of Wilmington, the state's largest city.

Now, local government is calling this state politician to service. The city's political swearing-in ceremonies are tonight, while Inauguration Day for 2024 gubernatorial election winner Matt Meyer is not until Jan. 21.

Carney's office says he will step down from his position as governor Tuesday and hand the reins over to Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long for a few weeks. Hall-Long, who Meyer defeated in the primary, will serve as interim governor until the inauguration.

She takes the oath of office Tuesday afternoon.

In Wilmington, Mayor-elect Carney will be sworn in along with other newly elected City Council members in a reception at the Chase Center Tuesday night.

Carney's transition committee has called for efforts to improve equity, reduce poverty, invest in education and improve government efficiency, among other changes.