Voters electing next governor of Delaware have choice between Matt Meyer and state Rep. Mike Ramone

Democrat Matt Meyer and Republican state Rep. Mike Ramone are running to become the next governor of Delaware.

Meyer is a former teacher who has served since 2017 as New Castle County executive. Ramone is an entrepreneur who has served in the Delaware State House of Representatives since he was elected in 2008 and is the House minority leader.

Meyer won the Democratic primary in September even though he didn't have support from the state party or current Delaware Gov. John Carney, WHYY has reported. Meyer defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, whose campaign was plagued by a finance scandal, and Collin O'Mara, CEO of the National Wildlife Federation and formerly the top state environmental official, in the primary.

Carney, a Democrat who was elected in 2016, was term-limited. Carney won the Democratic primary in the Wilmington mayoral race in September. The general election was uncontested so Carney will serve as the next Wilmington mayor.

Delaware is one of 11 states with a governor's race on the ballot Tuesday.