Joel Embiid scores career-high 70 points in Philadelphia 76ers' win over San Antonio Spurs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, the most in the NBA this season, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Embiid also set a career high with 18 rebounds. He was 24 of 41 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 23 free throws. He broke Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain's 76ers record of 68 points, set on Dec. 16, 1967, with a layup with 1:41 to play.

Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points.

A six-time All-Star and the league's reigning MVP, Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 21 consecutive games. The 76ers have won six in a row.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama had 33 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes in the first matchup between the 7-footers. The rebuilding Spurs fell to 5-19 on the road.

Embiid had tied his career high of 59 points through three quarters and re-entered the contest with 6:38 left and Philadelphia ahead 118-104. With the record in sight, the 76ers were feeding him the ball at every opportunity.

All eyes were on Embiid and Wembanyama from even before the first tip when fans lined the court to watch the Spurs' French phenom in warmup. The home fans already know what Embiid can do, and Philadelphia's star might have wanted to make sure they didn't forget.

"It will be interesting for all of us to see for the first time," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said before the game.

Electrifying might have been a better adjective.

Embiid hit a 13-footer over Wembanyama 1:11 into the contest. The Spurs rookie responded impressively, with a pair of 3-pointers within 27 seconds of each other, and then finished an alley-oop dunk before heading to the bench with 6:27 left in the first due to two fouls.

