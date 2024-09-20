Joel Embiid agrees to contract extension with Philadelphia 76ers

Why Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn wants to get dunked on by Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid agreed to a multi-year contract extension Friday morning, keeping the 2023 NBA MVP with the Sixers through 2029.

The Sixers did not release the terms of the contract extension, but the Associated Press reported that it is for three years and $193 million.

In an Instagram post, Embiid called Philly home.

"Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you've given me and my family," Embiid wrote. "There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we're just getting started!"

"Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game," Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. "We're ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come."

