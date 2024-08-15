Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 regular season schedule is out. Here's what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin the 2024-25 regular season vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on national television at the Wells Fargo Center, the NBA announced on Thursday.

The NBA announced regular season schedules for all 30 NBA teams, and the new-look Sixers will start the season with a test against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Here's what else you need to know about Philadelphia's schedule for the upcoming regular season.

How many nationally televised games do the 76ers have?

The Sixers will have 27 nationally televised games, including the season opener against the Bucks, in the 2024-25 season. Philadelphia will have four games on ABC, eight games on ESPN, nine games on TNT and six games on NBA TV, and the remaining 55 games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Every Sixers game in the regular season will air on the radio on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Who and when will the 76ers play in the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The NBA's In-Season Tournament, which is now known as the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

In the hunt to raise the NBA Cup, teams are broken up into groups to move onto the knockout rounds. The Sixers are in Group A in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. Emirates NBA Cup 2024 games will be on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 3.

Here are the Sixers' Emirates NBA Cup 2024 group play games:

Sixers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sixers at Magic, Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

Sixers vs. Nets, Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

Sixers at Hornets, Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

Who do the 76ers play on Christmas Day?

The 76ers will play the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at TD Garden.

The game will air at 5 p.m. on ESPN. It marks the third straight season the Sixers will play on Christmas Day and the sixth time over the past eight years.

Must-see games for 76ers fans at home

Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Bucks (home opener)

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Spurs

Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Denver Nuggets

Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. Celtics

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Miami Heat

Saturday, March 1, at 8:30 p.m. vs. Golden State Warriors

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota Timberwolves