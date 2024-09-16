President Biden announces $1.3 billion investment into HBCUs during Philadelphia visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Biden announced an additional $1.3 billion investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) during his speech at the 2024 HBCU Week Conference in Philadelphia.

Hundreds of attendees cheered as Mr. Biden took the stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where he highlighted his administration's efforts to support HBCUs.

"In just four years, working with HBCU leaders, we're making the most significant investment in Black America ever in American history," Mr. Biden said.

The announcement came shortly after the White House revealed the new funding, adding to the $16 billion already committed since 2021.

"HBCUs have received $17 billion — the most any administration has ever, ever, ever, ever committed," Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden also introduced new federal grants for eight HBCUs to diversify the STEM and education workforce while praising other initiatives. He also mentioned his executive order reestablishing the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

Dietra Trent, the director of that initiative, underscored the administration's unprecedented support.

"We have never had this kind of investment before," she said.

HBCU alumni in attendance, like Antoine Mapp, were enthusiastic about the news.

"We're finally getting the recognition and funding that we deserve and desperately needed," said Mapp, a Cheney University graduate.

In addition to addressing HBCU contributions, Mr. Biden also condemned the recent apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"There is no place for political violence in America," he said.

Before closing, Mr. Biden encouraged voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

"God willing, as an HBCU graduate, the future president of the United States will soon be sitting behind the resolute desk, pushing the gates of freedom open once and for all," he said.