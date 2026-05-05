Phillies activate Jhoan Duran from 15-day injured list, trade Trevor Richards to White Sox

The Phillies, winners of seven of their last eight games, are coming home and will have their hard-throwing closer back in the bullpen.

Philadelphia on Tuesday activated closer Jhoan Duran from the 15-day injured list and traded pitcher Trevor Richards to the Chicago White Sox for cash.

Duran was placed on the IL on April 18, retroactive to April 15, with a strained left oblique.

The 28-year-old allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and five saves in seven games this season.

Richards, 32, allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings in two games with the Phillies.

The Phils appear to have settled the ship after firing manager Rob Thomson last Tuesday. They're 6-1 in seven games under interim manager Don Mattingly and come back to Citizens Bank Park five games under .500 at 15-20.

The Phillies open up a six-game homestand Tuesday night when they welcome "Big Amish" Nick Kurtz of Lancaster and the Athletics to South Philadelphia.