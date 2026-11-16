Jett Harrison, son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison, makes spectacular one-handed catch in win over Roman Catholic

It was a big-time matchup on a historic stage — and one incredible play stole the show.

St. Joseph's Prep and Roman Catholic went head-to-head Sunday at Franklin Field, with the Hawks coming away with a 10-7 victory in the Philadelphia Catholic League Class 6A championship.

But the play everyone will remember came late in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 7, Prep quarterback Max Rogers launched a deep pass downfield. Junior wide receiver Jett Harrison — tightly covered by two Roman defenders — reached up and somehow hauled it in with one hand for a 50-yard gain.

The spectacular catch put the Hawks in position for the winning score. Then senior kicker Colin Stoner connected on a 25-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining to give Prep the 10-7 lead. The Hawks' defense held on to seal the victory.

Harrison is no stranger to making big plays. He's a five-star recruit, one of the top-ranked players in the country and has already committed to play college football at Ohio State.

The junior has also made his mark in the Philadelphia Catholic League record books. He recently broke the league's career receiving touchdown record, surpassing the mark of 37 set by his older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., who graduated from St. Joseph's Prep in 2021.

And football is certainly in his DNA.

Jett is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., who shined at Roman Catholic, the very school his son just helped beat. Marvin graduated from Roman in 1991 before going on to star at Syracuse and build a Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts.

His older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., followed in their father's footsteps, starring at Ohio State before reaching the NFL.

For Jett, it was a memorable performance on a historic field and a victory against the same high school that helped launch his father's football career.

St. Joseph's Prep (9-2) now advances to the District 12 Class 6A championship, where the Hawks will face Public League champion Northeast High School next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Northeast.