Injured Phillies All-Star Jesús Luzardo "trending in the right direction" to return for playoffs

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star left-hander Jesús Luzardo said he has recovered enough from left shoulder inflammation that he should be able to pitch next week in the playoffs.

The Phillies were in position to clinch their fifth straight playoff spot Thursday night with a win over Milwaukee and a loss by Arizona or San Diego.

Luzardo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 15, three days after he was scratched from a start at Atlanta because of the shoulder issue.

Luzardo threw about 30 pitches and used his full array of offerings in a bullpen session ahead of Thursday's game and said how his shoulder feels coming out of that session will dictate the next step.

"Everything keeps trending in the right direction," Luzardo said. "Everything feels really good. Feel like normal."

Luzardo is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and made his first All-Star appearance this season. He ranked second in the NL with a career-high 221 strikeouts in 29 starts, and he threw his first career complete game in a two-hit shutout of Atlanta on Sept. 7.

Luzardo could throw a simulated game before the end of the weekend.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly did not rule out using Luzardo, who turns 29 at the end of the month, as a starter or a reliever in an NL Wild Card Series. Luzardo made a relief appearance in last season's NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Whatever role they need me at," Luzardo said. "If they need me one inning, two innings out of the bullpen, three innings. I can start. Really, I can be the bat boy. Whatever they ask of me, I'll do. I just want to win."

Luzardo said he believed he was healthy enough to pitch seven innings in his first playoff start, if needed.

"I liked that he's at this point," Mattingly said. "He's feeling good. Wasn't shaking his shoulder during the bullpen or anything like. All signs are that he's going in the right direction. He's able to keep the process going."

The Phillies have depth in the rotation, especially in a short series, and could ease Luzardo back from injury with a stint in the bullpen. Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez could start either of the first two games, while Aaron Nola's strong second half merits keeping the right-hander in the rotation.

The Phillies also haven't ruled out rookie Andrew Painter to keep a turn in the rotation. Painter was set to start Thursday against the Brewers. Philadelphia's bullpen has been shaky of late outside closer Jhoan Duran and Alex McFarlane, and Luzardo could serve as a dominant bridge to the ninth inning.