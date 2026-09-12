Phillies star pitcher Jesús Luzardo undergoes MRI that shows no serious damage

Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Jesús Luzardo underwent an MRI that showed no serious issues, though he won't throw for a couple of days while dealing with stiffness in his left shoulder.

The development led to the All-Star hurler being scratched from a start Saturday night in a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Don Mattingly did not seem overly concerned with the playoffs approaching. The Phillies are in line for a wild-card spot.

"As we worked through it the last couple of days, we thought he's gonna be able to make the start," Mattingly said. "He's still not quite there. We feel like it's safer to be careful with him. We don't want this to linger, so it's one of those things, we want to try to take care of it and just go from there."

The 28-year-old Luzardo is having a huge season, posting a record of 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA. In his most recent outing against the Braves, he struck out 12 in the first shutout of his career.

Tim Mayza got the start in place of Luzardo.