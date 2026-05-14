Jersey Shore businesses, beachgoers prepare for Memorial Day weekend: "We are really excited"

With warmer weather in the forecast and Memorial Day weekend around the corner, the Jersey shore is gearing up for the summer rush.

Manco & Mancos in Ocean City says they are open daily now and ready for the weather to warm up.

"We are really excited. We had a great Mother's Day. The boardwalk was packed. A line out the door all day," said Alex Clark, the manager at Manco & Mancos.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with people who say they love seeing the area come to life. Some say it feels like summer just ended, and it's already right around the corner.

"It's like holy smokes. It's hard to believe, but I am thankful for the Jersey Shore," Craig Koehler, a Cleveland native, said. "The ocean, the seagulls, the sand, the noise of the boardwalk, it's all terrific."

"I can't wait for the warm weather. I am ready for the beach and coming up here and getting my ice cream and Manco and Mancos," said Angelina Coffman of Egg Harbor Township.

Some shops are not fully open yet, but the boardwalk is slowly starting to come alive.

"It's been a really long winter with lots of snow, but I am excited to have all the food in the boardwalk, hear the seagulls out and about, and be warm not cold," said Cecelia Jones of Ventnor.

And families CBS News Philadelphia spoke with say there is nothing like the Jersey Shore.

"There's nothing like it. I've been to a lot of beaches around the world and this is the place. South Jersey shore is the best kept secret to those who haven't been here," Koehler said.