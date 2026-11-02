New Jersey gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting 3 patients in Mount Laurel

A New Jersey gynecologist allegedly sexually assaulted three patients during appointments at his Mount Laurel office, Burlington County prosecutors announced Monday.

Jerome Check, 80, of Melrose Park, Pennsylvania, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to prosecutors. The case is set to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Check allegedly assaulted his patients between December 2024 and March 2025 when he was alone in the examination room with the victims during appointments, prosecutors said. Two of the victims believed their visits would be information only, and didn't anticipate undergoing an intensive exam until Check indicated it was necessary, according to officials.

Check was taken into custody in September and released after an appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. Investigators are continuing to search for other victims.

Check, who specializes in reproductive medicine, is listed at Cooper University Hospital as the head of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He's also listed as a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

According to the bio page, Check was named South Jersey Magazine's "Best Doctors 2015" and Inside Jersey Magazine's "Top Docs for Women" in 2015.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Cooper Hospital for a statement regarding the allegations against Check.

Anyone with information regarding Check's alleged sexual assaults is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.