St. Joseph's Prep honors Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with billboard ahead of home debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- St. Joseph's Prep is honoring Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with a billboard on I-95 ahead of his Lincoln Financial Field debut on Monday Night Football in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

The billboard will be up until next Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from The Prep.

Trotter Jr. made his debut with the Eagles last week in the team's 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. He didn't see any action on defense but played 15 of the team's special teams snaps.

The billboard honoring Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on I-95 in Philadelphia. St. Joseph's Prep

The Eagles selected Trotter Jr., the son of former Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Clemson University.

In high school at St. Joe's Prep, Trotter Jr. was rated as one of the best linebackers in the country. He helped lead The Prep to a No. 3 national ranking, according to USA Today, and won two straight PIAA 6A state championships at the North Philadelphia football powerhouse.

Trotter Jr. is one of several Prep alumni in the NFL, along with Marvin Harrison Jr., Jon Runyan Jr., D'Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Swift and Zaccheaus both played for the Eagles in the 2023 season.