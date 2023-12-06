Jennifer Brown murder: Trial begins for Blair Watts, accused of killing business partner in Montgomery County

Trial begins for Blair Watts in murder of Jennifer Brown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of Blair Watts, a Montgomery County man accused of murdering Jennifer Brown, a Limerick mother who was also his business partner.

Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3 and relatives knew she was missing after she didn't pick up her son from the bus stop the next day, Jan. 4.

Family members said Brown never would have left her sons without letting anyone know. They banded together with community members, who handed out flyers and participated in search parties.

Investigators searched the area for more than two weeks before finding Brown's body wrapped in plastic and partially buried at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

About three weeks later, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges against Watts. Investigators believe Watts killed Brown and disposed of her body.

Pieces of a black and white hair clip were found embedded in the carpet at Brown's home, and those matched up with other pieces of plastic found at the scene in Royersford.

"That became significant to say this likely happened in her house and then she was taken to this shallow grave," Steele said in Feburary when charges were announced.

Investigators say Watts was Brown's business partner and friend. The two planned on opening a restaurant called "Birdie's Kitchen" in Phoenixville at the end of January.

Brown and Watts entered a business partnership together in late August 2022.

In 2022, Watts spoke to CBS News Philadelphia in 2022 about the comfort food he was cooking up.

Watts' trial is expected to last into next week.