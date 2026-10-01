New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew examines storm damage at Jersey Shore after nor'easter

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who represents parts of South Jersey, is visiting communities along the shore Thursday to survey storm damage from the weekend nor'easter.

Van Drew is expected to speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He plans to discuss federal disaster assistance and review coastal protection projects.

You can watch the news conference live in the player on this page.

In addition to Atlantic City, Van Drew is visiting Long Beach Island, Brigantine, Sea Isle City and North Wildwood.