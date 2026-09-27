Pennsylvania teacher, wrestling coach charged with sexual offenses involving children, prosecutors say

A Philadelphia-area gym teacher and coach was arrested and charged with having inappropriate sexual conduct with underage victims he met online, prosecutors say.

Upper Gwynedd resident Jason Theodore, 54, is in jail on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said.

Officials say three victims reported being sexually abused by Theodore between 2019 and 2023, but investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

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Theodore worked as a physical education teacher at Montgomery Elementary School and coached wrestling at Pennbrook Middle School. Both schools are in the North Penn School District.

He also worked as a local hockey coach, according to the DA's office.

North Penn says it placed Theodore on leave on Sept. 9 after police informed the district of the investigation.

The investigation began when a young adult reported years of sexual abuse that began when the victim was around 13 years old. After meeting a man online, the victim later learned he was Theodore, the DA's office said.

Police later found two additional victims, including one former student of Theodore's. That victim reported that Theodore began online contact after the student was no longer in his class.

North Penn School District said there is no evidence any incidents took place on school property. The district made counselors available at Montgomery Elementary School, Pennbrook Middle School and North Penn High School for anyone in need of assistance.

"I understand that this news is difficult to hear. I am also struggling to process the information. Because of the accused's work with the IRONKnights Elementary Triathlon and his role in coaching athletics, his involvement with North Penn families extends across the district," Superintendent Todd Bauer wrote in a letter to families and employees.

Theodore was arrested Friday and was denied bail at his arraignment on Saturday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 1.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know was a victim of Theodore should contact Montgomery County Detective Dana Ganard at 610-278-3368.