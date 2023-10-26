Travis Kelce to sing on Philadelphia Eagles' 2nd Christmas album

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight year, Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are releasing a Christmas album.

But this time, there will be a special feature on the album Eagles fans all across the Delaware Valley can't wait to get their hands on.

Jason Kelce's brother, Travis, will make an appearance singing on the album, the two revealed the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

"We had a fun song," Travis Kelce said. "That song was actually pretty sweet."

Travis Kelce said the team helping the Eagles make the album traveled to Kansas City to work on the song.

"I think that they made me sound extremely better," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

"Not saying it was good by any means, I'm just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking," he added. "I was like, 'They're not going to use this at all.'"

Pre-orders for "A Philly Special Christmas Special" begin next Friday, Nov. 3.

Sales from the album will go toward the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce said there will be more charities added but the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and CHOP are the main two.

The first album, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million.

"We're pretty excited about Christmas time this year with the Philadelphia Eagles," Jason Kelce said.