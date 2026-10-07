Philadelphia police officers who shot and killed knife-wielding man in Mayfair identified

The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the officers who shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the city's Mayfair section last week.

Police said on Friday, Oct. 2, officers Thomas Catalano and Christian Nguyen were trying to stop 26-year-old Jamir Cave after a series of suspected home break-ins on the 4100 block of Tyson Avenue.

Cave's family has disputed the police account of events, saying Cave was recently released from a hospital and was mentally ill. Relatives also claimed Cave wasn't armed.

The uniformed officers responding to the reported break-ins spoke to a witness and obtained a description of the suspect. Later on Frankford Avenue, they found Cave, who matched that description, police said in a news release.

A foot chase and fight ensued on Frankford, and video showed an officer attempting to grab hold of Cave's arm. Cave was wielding a kitchen knife during the encounter, police say.

During the incident, Catalano fell backward onto the ground and Cave advanced toward him while the officer attempted to regain his footing.

Both officers then fired their department-issued guns, striking Cave, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Catalano was taken to a hospital with an elbow injury and Nguyen was not injured. The knife was recovered from the scene.

Catalano was described as a 12-year veteran of the department. Nguyen has served in PPD for three years. Both officers are members of the 15th District.

The incident was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras and surveillance video.

The department's Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, Internal Affairs Bureau and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are investigating.