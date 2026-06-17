Pennsylvania man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing wife in Bethlehem Township, DA says

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death faces life in prison, officials said.

James Christopher Frank, of Bethlehem Township, on Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2025 murder of his wife.

Police went to a home on 3rd Street in Bethlehem Township on March 11, 2025, for a welfare check. Officers had to use a ladder to reach the second floor, where they encountered Frank, according to an account from the Northampton County Office of the District Attorney. Officers asked Frank to open the front door.

Frank met officers at the front door and said, "My wife is dead in the bathtub," according to the DA's office.

Police arrested Frank and found his wife, Deborah Glaser, in the tub with multiple puncture wounds on her chest.

Police also found knives, razor blades, box cutters and a mallet inside the bathroom. Frank told police he used a knife to cut Glaser's throat and also stabbed her in the chest and heart.

Frank pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 10.