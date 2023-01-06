Will Jalen Hurts return vs. Giants? Eagles taking it "day by day"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many expect Jalen Hurts to return in the regular season finale Sunday against the New York Giants with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on the line, but head coach Nick Sirianni was non-committal on if he'll suit up this weekend.

"We'll still keep that day by day," Sirianni said. "We don't have to make a decision yet and we're going to see how this week goes and we'll see how today's walkthrough goes off everything and then tomorrow, we'll see a little bit more because it'll be more than a walkthrough. We'll be practicing, so we'll get a better idea here within the next couple days."

Hurts will participate in Wednesday's walkthrough -- he didn't last week. The Eagles listed him as a limited participant in the walkthrough.

But the real indicator of Hurts' availability against the Giants will be revealed over the next couple of days of practice.

Hurts was a limited participant in practice both days last week before being ruled out Sunday.

Sirianni said following the loss to the New Orleans Saints that Hurts was close to playing.

Hurts suffered the shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 and missed the next two games -- both losses.

Positive injury news for the Eagles

The Eagles on Wednesday opened up the 21-day practice window for safety C.J. Gardner Johnson, defensive end Robert Quinn and offensive lineman Bret Toth.

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Robert Quinn and OL Brett Toth. pic.twitter.com/EnJ4MuXdN3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2023

Gardner-Johnson was eligible to return to practice last week, but the Eagles didn't open his practice window. It's still unclear if Gardner-Johnson will return this weekend against the Giants, but it's encouraging news for him to return to the practice field ahead of the playoffs.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney against the Green Bay Packers in November. He's missed the last five games but is still tied for first in the NFL with six interceptions.

Quinn landed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in practice. He was acquired at the trade deadline to add to the Eagles' defensive line depth but hasn't made much of an impact since joining the team.

Nickle cornerback Avonte Maddox, who suffered a toe injury against the Dallas Cowboys, has been rehabbing and getting better, but the Eagles "aren't sure when" they'll get him back.

Sirianni said Josh Sweat, who left Sunday's game on a stretcher with a scary neck injury, was back in the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. He added that they're taking it day by day with Sweat.

"It was good to see him back in here today with a smile on his face, and you know, probably going to be bugging me to play, we'll see," Sirianni said. "We'll take that day by day. I'm glad he's back in the building with his teammates."