Eagles believe Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report

Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

From @GMFB: The belief is that #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (SC joint sprain) will be ready to play in Week 18, while the #Dolphins QB situation is in flux, with Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand. He’ll get imaging today. pic.twitter.com/eo1ru3dFJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week.

"Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's first and foremost. But then also, so he can perform at a high level as well."

Sirianni later acknowledged that a shoulder injury is a little different, especially in his throwing shoulder.

Hurts returned to practice for the first time last week since he suffered the shoulder sprain in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. He was listed as doubtful before being ruled out Sunday morning.

But if Hurts does return against the Giants, is the expectation the arm will be at full strength?

"Yeah I think he'll be at both, and one, he'll be healthy where we're not putting him at risk and then two, he should be able to throw is the expectation," Sirianni said.

Ideally, the Eagles would've preferred to not insert Hurts in the game they need to win to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, but they weren't able to get it done without him over the past two weeks.

The Eagles desperately missed Hurts in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints. It was their worst offensive performance of the season. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew didn't play like he did against the Cowboys and the play-calling was suspect all throughout the game against one of the NFL's worst-ranked rushing defenses.

Now, the Eagles will most likely turn to Hurts with the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage on the line against the Giants.

"I know Jalen wants to get back," Sirianni said. "That's been his message to me ever since this happened."

Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson return for the regular season?

Safety C.J. Gardner Johnson was eligible to return from injured reserve last week, but the Eagles didn't open his 21-day practice window.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney injury in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers. Gardner-Johnson is still tied for first in interceptions in the NFL and has recorded 49 total tackles.

Sirianni said Gardner-Johnson has been able to ramp it up over the past two weeks while rehabbing and they'll monitor his status leading up to the Giants game.

"Chauncey, as far as what he's been able to do, you need to rest that," Sirianni said. "That's not something you can be there and do a lot with, so with these last two weeks he has been able to ramp it up, so when it is time for him to go he'll be ready to go physically, right? Not just the injury healed but physically ready to go.