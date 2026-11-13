Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis to be reviewed by independent medical experts

Independent medical experts will review the circumstances surrounding Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis and share the findings with the NFL and NFLPA.

In a response letter to Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, the NFL shared more information about how the league handles blood clots and potential next steps.

"With respect to the circumstances of Mr. Hurts' diagnosis, as you may know, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to conduct a joint review of the circumstances related to his injury," Jeff Miller, the executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and health policy of the NFL, said in a statement Friday. "As outlined by the league and NFLPA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties."

"The League and Players Association also have several medical committees that review and monitor player injury data closely. For at least the past decade, the NFL has tracked clotting disorders among players every season through a subcommittee of its General Medical Committee, and this information is shared with the NFLPA," Miller added. "Following the ongoing joint review, the League and NFLPA will consider appropriate next steps, including whether this case points to a need for additional league-wide guidance."

Hurts was placed on injured reserve in October and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, league sources said.

On Oct. 8, Hurts reported to Philadelphia's medical staff that he was cleated during the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts then flew to London for the Week 5 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hurts had an ultrasound before the game that revealed he had a superficial blood clot in his leg, but he was cleared by the medical staff to play.

Hurts played in the game against the Jaguars and returned home, where a follow-up ultrasound showed that the blood clot had moved to his lungs. He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

Hurts is taking blood thinners as he continues to recover.

"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery," a joint statement from the Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, said in October. "We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners."

In October, Blunt Rochester wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking answers about Hurts' diagnosis and the league's blood clot protocol.

"I'm grateful for an update on the NFL's review of Mr. Hurts' diagnosis and for information on the League's efforts to track clotting disorders in its athletes," Blunt Rochester wrote in a statement in part. "While I appreciate the NFL's transparency, I encourage its leadership to use this moment to increase awareness of DVT and PE to better protect its players and support public health."